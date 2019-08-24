resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.58 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 78.9% respectively. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.