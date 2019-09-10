resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of resTORbio Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 132.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.