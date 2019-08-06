resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 153.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.