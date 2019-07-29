resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparing side by side

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see resTORbio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.