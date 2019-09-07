resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 446.49 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.