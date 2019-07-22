resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 545.30 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 84.6%. Insiders held 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.