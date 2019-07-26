resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Contrasting side by side

Since resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see resTORbio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio is 19.2. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 63.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.