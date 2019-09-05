Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Since Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.24 N/A -0.79 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Restoration Robotics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival SI-BONE Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 74.7% respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.07%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance while SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.