Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -0.87 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.58 N/A 1.48 29.12

Table 1 demonstrates Restoration Robotics Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. are 3.1 and 2.6. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc. has 7.8 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Restoration Robotics Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Globus Medical Inc. has an average target price of $57.67, with potential upside of 41.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.6% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares and 91.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.07%. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Globus Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.