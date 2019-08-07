Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.22 N/A -0.79 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.10 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Restoration Robotics Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Liquidity

Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 39.3% respectively. About 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Restoration Robotics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Digirad Corporation.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.