Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Since Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.06 N/A -0.87 0.00 Avedro Inc. 15 10.89 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Restoration Robotics Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Avedro Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Restoration Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Restoration Robotics Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avedro Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a -0.40% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.6% and 59.3% respectively. About 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Avedro Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was less bullish than Avedro Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avedro Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.