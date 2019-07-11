Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shorts Lowered By 9.14%

Analysts expect Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Restoration Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.0407 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6227. About 262,851 shares traded. Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) has declined 87.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIR News: 11/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics Secures $20 Million Loan and Security Agreement with Solar Capital Ltd. and Bridge Bank; 14/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Restoration Robotics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIR); 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC – RECEIVED U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO EXPAND ARTAS TECHNOLOGY TO INCLUDE IMPLANTATION; 20/03/2018 – Restoration Robotics™ Receives US FDA 510(k) Clearance for lmplantation Function; 15/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors t; 19/03/2018 – restoration robotics, inc. | artas system | K173358 | 03/16/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS – PLANS TO BEGIN OFFERING THE ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY BEFORE END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC – ADDITIONALLY, NEW DEBT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR INTEREST-ONLY PAYMENTS FOR FIRST 18 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS™ RECEIVES US FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR IMPLANTATION FUNCTION

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.44 million. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. It currently has negative earnings.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $996.25 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Llc accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 65,611 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Voloridge Inv Management Llc holds 9,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 24,900 shares. Eam Investors Lc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Millennium Lc accumulated 614,714 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 50,468 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Sei Investments reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 24,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 28,077 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,305 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $44.12 million activity. Shares for $112,834 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2.00M shares valued at $43.24M was sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P.. $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Thursday, January 31.