Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Comparison side by side

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -0.87 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.05 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Restoration Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Restoration Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Wright Medical Group N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Restoration Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Restoration Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 32.15% and its average target price is $36.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Restoration Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has weaker performance than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Restoration Robotics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.