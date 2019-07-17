Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Contrasting side by side

Since Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -0.87 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 76.64 N/A -23.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Restoration Robotics Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Restoration Robotics Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Restoration Robotics Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -33.76% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.6% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares and 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.07%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.