Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Comparing side by side

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.79 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 6 0.70 N/A -2.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s potential upside is 818.37% and its average price target is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares and 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. About 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance while Nuvectra Corporation has -87.03% weaker performance.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.