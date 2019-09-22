Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -0.79 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Restoration Robotics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Restoration Robotics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Liquidity

Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Micron Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. offers an annual dividend of $503 per share, bundled with 0% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Restoration Robotics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Restoration Robotics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 12.8%. 6.07% are Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -9.02% weaker performance.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.