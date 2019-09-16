Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Comparing side by side

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.79 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 23.39 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Restoration Robotics Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Restoration Robotics Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.7. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 97.2% respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.07%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was less bullish than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.