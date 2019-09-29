Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 0.00 24.60M -0.79 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 219 3.52 206.46M 3.61 59.01

Table 1 demonstrates Restoration Robotics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 3,862,458,784.74% 0% -90.1% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 94,390,344.26% 22% 12.9%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. Its rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Restoration Robotics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 8 2.73

Competitively the consensus target price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $221.27, which is potential 1.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Restoration Robotics Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 87.5%. 6.07% are Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was more bullish than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.