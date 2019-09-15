Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -0.79 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.81 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Restoration Robotics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Abbott Laboratories is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Restoration Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Restoration Robotics Inc. and Abbott Laboratories can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Abbott Laboratories has an average target price of $91.4, with potential upside of 8.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors. About 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Abbott Laboratories has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was more bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Restoration Robotics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.