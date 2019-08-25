Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Both Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 68 3.56 N/A 2.36 31.30 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 57 1.36 N/A 2.14 25.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Texas Roadhouse Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands International Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Texas Roadhouse Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a consensus price target of $75.82, and a 0.56% upside potential. On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s potential upside is 32.30% and its average price target is $64.75. The results provided earlier shows that Texas Roadhouse Inc. appears more favorable than Restaurant Brands International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.98% and 89.8%. About 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. has 40.92% stronger performance while Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.