Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Touches $71.84 High on Jul, 12; Sunpower (SPWR) SI Decreased By 3.62%

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) reached all time high today, Jul, 12 and still has $77.59 target or 8.00% above today’s $71.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.35B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.47B more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 198,930 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY BK SEGMENT COMPARABLE SALES UP 3.8%; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Store Network Expanded to 309, Up by 11 on Year; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International told investors Tuesday that it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Australian KFC Same-Store Sales Up 3.7% in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TH SEGMENT COMPARABLE SALES FELL 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – IN PLK SEGMENT, COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.2% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS EARNINGS CALL STARTS

Sunpower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) had a decrease of 3.62% in short interest. SPWR’s SI was 22.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.62% from 23.52M shares previously. With 2.37M avg volume, 10 days are for Sunpower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s short sellers to cover SPWR’s short positions. The SI to Sunpower Corporation’s float is 37.04%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 405,072 shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SunPower: Purchase Price Was Not Disclosed; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES

Analysts await Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.66 per share. QSR’s profit will be $171.16 million for 26.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Restaurant Brands International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.82% EPS growth.

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Among 9 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $7700 highest and $68 lowest target. $72’s average target is 0.22% above currents $71.84 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 19 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

