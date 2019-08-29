Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Reaches $78.15 52-Week High; ESR REIT UNIT (CGIUF) Shorts Raised By 9.1%

ESR REIT UNIT (OTCMKTS:CGIUF) had an increase of 9.1% in short interest. CGIUF’s SI was 7.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.1% from 6.69M shares previously. It closed at $0.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high and has $81.28 target or 4.00% above today’s $78.15 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $20.04B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $81.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $801.68M more. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 480,053 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 24/04/2018 – Burger King Boosts Restaurant Brands’ Earnings With Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – IN PLK SEGMENT, COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.2% IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – A group of Tim Hortons U.S. franchisees is suing parent company Restaurant Brands International; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Australian KFC Same-Store Sales Up 3.7% in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FINAL DIV/SHR 18 NZ CENTS; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Rev $1.25B; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International tells investors it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $8500 highest and $68 lowest target. $76.40’s average target is -2.24% below currents $78.15 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QSR: Investors Should Focus On The Growth In Asian Markets – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3G to sell 20M Restaurant Brands shares; QSR shares drop 2.3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Impossible Whopper goes on sale nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

ESR-REIT is a real estate investment trust externally managed by ESR Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in logistics, warehousing, light industrial, car showroom and workshop to business park properties, which are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.