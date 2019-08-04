Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Reaches $77.22 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Covering Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Needham. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high and has $83.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $77.22 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $19.66 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $83.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.57 billion more. The stock increased 6.10% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 5.19 million shares traded or 205.18% up from the average. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 16/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands New Zealand 2018 NZ$740.8M; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD – GROUP SAME STORE SALES FOR QTR WERE UP 5.1%; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR $0.59; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – A group of Tim Hortons U.S. franchisees is suing parent company Restaurant Brands International; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International tells investors it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International told investors Tuesday that it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Among 9 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $7700 highest and $68 lowest target. $71.89’s average target is -6.90% below currents $77.22 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $7700 target. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Tuesday, February 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $72 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 682,825 shares traded or 92.94% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 30.93 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 181,562 shares. 15,084 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. 12,345 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Mcf Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 18,228 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 122,600 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.1% or 5,290 shares. 149 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Profund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 7,941 shares.

