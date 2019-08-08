Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Reaches $77.07 52-Week High; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Last Week

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.92 target or 5.00% above today’s $77.07 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $19.81B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $80.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $990.60M more. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 265,947 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – IN PLK SEGMENT, COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.2% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – SAYS EXPECTS TO SPEND C$700 MLN OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS TO REVAMP TIM HORTONS – CEO CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,253.8 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY EBITDA NZ$121.9M, UP 42%; 03/05/2018 – The coffee chain group is challenging a clause in Restaurant Brands’ franchise agreements that requires all disputes to be resolved in Federal Court in Miami; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF NZ18.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Canada looks into complaints by Tim Hortons franchisees

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $62 target in Monday, February 11 report. See Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $72.5 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $67 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $65.0000 74.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $54 New Target: $57 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 26,722 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 23,937 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% or 586,742 shares. Cls Llc invested in 3,056 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 7,121 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 236,097 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,840 shares. Moreover, Bruni J V And Co Co has 0.89% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Grassi stated it has 10,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 208,306 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 29,020 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 108,917 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.59 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 50.95 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by Probst Robert F. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36 million.

Among 12 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8400 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8300 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QSR in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16.