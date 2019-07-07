Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Reaches $70.26 52-Week High; Hrt Financial Has Lowered By $3.40 Million Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 94.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 72,420 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 4,451 shares with $213,000 value, down from 76,871 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.46 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high and has $74.48 target or 6.00% above today’s $70.26 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.85B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $74.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.07B more. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 1.10 million shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS’ FY SALES EXCEED NZ$740M, UP 49%; 16/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands New Zealand Declares Final Dividend of NZ18.0 Cents/Share, Up +33.3%; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Australian KFC Same-Store Sales Up 3.7% in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Adds Akorn, Exits Restaurant Brands: 13F; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Rev $1.25B; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS ALSO SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International tells investors it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 07/03/2018 RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – FY SALES EXCEED $740 MLN, UP 49%

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $7700 highest and $68 lowest target. $71.78’s average target is 2.16% above currents $70.26 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 20 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, May 16 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Tuesday, February 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $72 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Tuesday, March 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Restaurant Brands International Inc

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (NYSE:QSR) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – Restaurant Brands International – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Companies Cashing in on the “Stranger Things” Craze – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.66 per share. QSR’s profit will be $170.19M for 26.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Restaurant Brands International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.82% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 9,206 shares to 10,423 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 31,735 shares and now owns 44,549 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 8.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. also bought $99.91M worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.06% or 137,774 shares in its portfolio. 3.15 million are held by Apg Asset Nv. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa owns 7,622 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 1,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 0.04% or 3.17M shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 26,617 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 266 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 8,436 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 766,189 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 57,657 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 106,490 shares. 49,569 were reported by Windward Capital Management Ca. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The holds 243,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 500 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renovo and Seagate work together to develop next generation data management solutions for autonomous vehicles – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.