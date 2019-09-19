Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) EPS Estimated At $0.72; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Sentiment Is 1

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.86, from 2.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 16 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and decreased their equity positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.01 million shares, up from 8.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. QSR’s profit would be $183.31M giving it 25.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s analysts see 1.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 1.54M shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Hawaii Same-Store Sales Down 2.3% in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FY NET INCOME NZ$35.5M; 13/04/2018 – Canada looks into complaints by Tim Hortons franchisees; 23/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International told investors Tuesday that it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY EBITDA NZ$121.9M, UP 42%; 24/05/2018 – DPW HOLDINGS – INTEND TO EXPAND PREP KITCHEN BRAND THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA STARTING 2018 AS WELL AS EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF RESTAURANT BRANDS OWNED BY IAM; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – EXPECTS TO DELIVER NPAT (EXCLUDING NON-TRADING ITEMS) RESULT FOR FY2019 OF AT LEAST 10 PCT ABOVE FY2018

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 5.08 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,060 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 191,986 shares.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $235.49 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 51,534 shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

