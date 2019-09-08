Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 69 3.73 N/A 2.36 31.30 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 23 1.29 N/A 1.37 16.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Restaurant Brands International Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s upside potential is 2.77% at a $77.64 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s potential upside is 43.88% and its consensus target price is $28. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Restaurant Brands International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.98% and 84.2% respectively. 3.6% are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. had bullish trend while Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.