Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Comparison side by side

Both Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 69 3.41 N/A 2.36 31.30 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Luby’s Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is $80.2, with potential upside of 10.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares and 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Luby’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. had bullish trend while Luby’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Luby’s Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.