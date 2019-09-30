Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Contrasting side by side

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 74 1.13 223.55M 2.36 31.30 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 82 3.40 82.36M 2.77 28.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Restaurant Brands International Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 300,834,342.62% 0% 0% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 101,030,421.98% -31.4% 6.7%

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s consensus price target is $80.2, while its potential upside is 14.70%. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $84.8, while its potential upside is 8.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Restaurant Brands International Inc. appears more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares and 90.2% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. has stronger performance than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.