Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants businesses, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 65 3.51 N/A 2.36 28.35 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is $72, with potential downside of -2.86%. Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.67, while its potential upside is 9.06%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Restaurant Brands International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.98% and 97%. About 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.35% 0.47% 3.57% 17.51% 17% 27.65% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. had bullish trend while Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.