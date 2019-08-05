Resources Connection (RECN) to pay $0.14 on Sep 19, 2019; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Sentiment Is 1.27

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 160 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 126 decreased and sold their stock positions in Trimble Navigation LTD. The institutional investors in our database reported: 220.63 million shares, up from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 105 Increased: 122 New Position: 38.

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:RECN) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Resources Connection Inc's current price of $17.78 translates into 0.79% yield. Resources Connection Inc's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 151,008 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.73 million shares traded or 58.11% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 112,595 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 219,942 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 2.82% invested in the company for 422,831 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Resources Connection, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 45,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) or 139,988 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 111,614 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,176 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,235 shares. Brandes Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0.02% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Rice Hall James Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 121,395 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 854 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 64,560 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 247,682 shares.

