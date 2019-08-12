Resources Connection (RECN) to pay $0.14 on Sep 19, 2019; Magnolia Oil & Gas Class A (MGY) Shorts Up By 24.92%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. MGY’s SI was 17.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 14.32M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 14 days are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY)’s short sellers to cover MGY’s short positions. The SI to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A’s float is 17.48%. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 1.59 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:RECN) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Resources Connection Inc’s current price of $16.86 translates into 0.83% yield. Resources Connection Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 120,589 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.)

Among 4 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 51.14% above currents $10.09 stock price. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It has activities in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. It has a 81.37 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Resources Connection, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 111,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation owns 525,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 18,588 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 166,214 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) or 45,638 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). 11,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp holds 70,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 22,671 shares stake. River Road Asset Ltd Com reported 821,332 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.58 million shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 69,045 shares stake.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $536.95 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.

