Resources Connection (RECN) Position Has Raised by River Road Asset Management Llc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Lowered Holding

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 billion, down from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after dispute over tariffs; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 128,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 950,209 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, up from 821,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 152,314 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.)

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 85,270 shares to 274,813 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 58,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,479 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.66 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

