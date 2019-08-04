Resources Connection Inc. (RECN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.78 N/A 0.98 18.00 Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.20 N/A 0.39 71.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Kelly Services Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Resources Connection Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Resources Connection Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kelly Services Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7.4% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Kelly Services Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Resources Connection Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kelly Services Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Resources Connection Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kelly Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, with potential upside of 15.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Resources Connection Inc. shares and 80.4% of Kelly Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kelly Services Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.