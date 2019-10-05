Resources Connection Inc. (RECN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 17 1.82 30.17M 0.98 18.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 87 1.03 6.72M 5.86 14.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Resources Connection Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Barrett Business Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Resources Connection Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Barrett Business Services Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Resources Connection Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 178,626,406.16% 11.3% 7.4% Barrett Business Services Inc. 7,683,512.46% 42.4% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Barrett Business Services Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Resources Connection Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Barrett Business Services Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Resources Connection Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Barrett Business Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Resources Connection Inc. shares and 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares. Resources Connection Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Barrett Business Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Summary

Resources Connection Inc. beats Barrett Business Services Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.