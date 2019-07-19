Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.73 N/A 0.82 19.47 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.17 N/A 3.74 15.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Resources Connection Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. Robert Half International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Resources Connection Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.1% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 41% 22.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Resources Connection Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Robert Half International Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Resources Connection Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Resources Connection Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Robert Half International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Resources Connection Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Robert Half International Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 6.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Resources Connection Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of Robert Half International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Resources Connection Inc. shares. Comparatively, Robert Half International Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. -1.24% -0.19% -6.92% -4.46% 1.73% 11.76% Robert Half International Inc. -4.32% -16.38% -15.48% -10.85% -10.87% -2.06%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc. had bullish trend while Robert Half International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Resources Connection Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.