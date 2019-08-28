Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Comparison side by side

Since Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.72 N/A 0.98 18.00 Kelly Services Inc. 25 0.18 N/A 0.39 71.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Kelly Services Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Resources Connection Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Resources Connection Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kelly Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7.4% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Resources Connection Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kelly Services Inc. has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Resources Connection Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Kelly Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Resources Connection Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kelly Services Inc. is $32, which is potential 30.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Resources Connection Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 80.4%. About 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kelly Services Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kelly Services Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.