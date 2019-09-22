Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Resources Connection Inc. has 84.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Resources Connection Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 7.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Resources Connection Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. N/A 16 18.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Resources Connection Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Resources Connection Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Resources Connection Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.14 2.59

As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 50.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resources Connection Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc. has weaker performance than Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Resources Connection Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Resources Connection Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Resources Connection Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, Resources Connection Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals beat Resources Connection Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.