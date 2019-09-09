Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Shorts at SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (SYCRF) Lowered By 0.4%

SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. SYCRF’s SI was 881,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 884,700 shares previously. With 170,700 avg volume, 5 days are for SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s short sellers to cover SYCRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 40,065 shares traded. Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. RECN’s profit would be $4.78M giving it 27.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Resources Connection, Inc.’s analysts see -48.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 31,081 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company has market cap of $410.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Financial Guarantee Insurance and Other. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $533.76 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.