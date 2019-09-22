Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Both Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 205.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 99 5.77 N/A 0.61 183.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Resonant Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Resonant Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Resonant Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resonant Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has 6.5 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Resonant Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Resonant Inc.’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 31.15%. Competitively Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a consensus price target of $125, with potential upside of 11.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Resonant Inc. seems more appealing than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Resonant Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 96% respectively. 6% are Resonant Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Silicon Laboratories Inc. -1.35% 6.84% 6.87% 46.01% 18.24% 42.38%

For the past year Resonant Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories Inc. beats Resonant Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.