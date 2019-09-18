Resonant Inc. (RESN) Reaches $3.02 After 4.00% Down Move; American Software (AMSWA) Sentiment Is 0.88

The stock of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 87,585 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 45.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 03/04/2018 – PARK CITY ENTERED PACT W/ RESONANT TO SETTLE PROXY CONTEST; 06/03/2018 Park City Capital Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 21/05/2018 – Resonant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Capital; 27/03/2018 – Resonant Closes $20 M Public Offering of Its Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – Resonant to Attend at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30th; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – WILL NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ALAN HOWE, MANAGING PARTNER OF BROADBAND INITIATIVES TO ITS BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.5% of ResonantThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $89.31 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RESN worth $3.57 million less.

American Software Inc (AMSWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 38 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 43 sold and decreased stakes in American Software Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.08 million shares, down from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Software Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 27 New Position: 11.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88M for 62.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $468.93 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 70.85 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. for 780,901 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 159,395 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 204,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.69% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Resonant Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 24.31% more from 2.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 16,391 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 248,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 10,439 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 28,225 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group stated it has 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 94,380 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 484,565 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Vanguard reported 807,528 shares. 23,196 were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). The New York-based Tower Rech Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. $1.00M worth of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was bought by Fox Michael J on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Resonant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% EPS growth.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.31 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.