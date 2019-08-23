Resonant Inc. (RESN) Reaches $2.91 After 5.00% Up Move; Data I (DAIO) Has 3.33 Sentiment

The stock of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.19% or $0.0899 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9099. About 162,474 shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 45.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – CURRENT DIRECTORS ROBERT HAMMOND, THOMAS JOSEPH AND RICHARD KORNFELD WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Capital; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – WILL NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ALAN HOWE, MANAGING PARTNER OF BROADBAND INITIATIVES TO ITS BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – Resonant to Attend at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30th; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Cap LLC; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $82.63 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RESN worth $4.13M more.

Data I (DAIO) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.03, from 0.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 20 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed equity positions in Data I. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.64 million shares, up from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Data I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Resonant Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.32 million shares or 12.19% more from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). 51,000 are held by Paradigm Capital Management. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 484,565 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 79,575 are held by Leisure Cap Management. Geode Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 174,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 24,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp invested in 2,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 36,554 shares in its portfolio. 23,865 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,000 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). State Street has 0% invested in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) for 52,151 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 207,312 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares were bought by Fox Michael J.

Among 2 analysts covering Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resonant has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $4.25’s average target is 46.05% above currents $2.9099 stock price. Resonant had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Needham.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.63 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Data I/O Corporation for 293,110 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 120,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,800 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 39,080 shares.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.95 million. The Company’s programming system products are used to program integrated circuits with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. The firm provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 2,536 shares traded. Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) has declined 11.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DAIO News: 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 2.1% of Data I/O. Corp; 04/04/2018 Data l/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Data l/O Wins EM Asia Innovation Award for New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support on LumenX Programming Platform; 26/04/2018 – Data I/O Wins Third Award for Its New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support with SMT China Vision Award; 25/04/2018 – Data I/O Wins EM Asia Innovation Award for New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support on LumenX Programming Platform; 26/04/2018 – Data I/O 1Q EPS 2c; 04/04/2018 – Data I/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – DATA l/O CORP DAIO.O – QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS OF $6.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DATA l/O CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF 57.9%, UP FROM 57.7% IN 1Q17; 30/05/2018 – Data l/O Presents “Democratizing Security in IoT Devices” at the IoT DevCon Conference

