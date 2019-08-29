Resonant Inc. (RESN) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 207.15 N/A -0.97 0.00 Power Integrations Inc. 76 6.44 N/A 1.78 51.11

Table 1 highlights Resonant Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Resonant Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resonant Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc. has 6.5 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Resonant Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Resonant Inc.’s average target price is $4.25, while its potential upside is 32.40%. Power Integrations Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a -15.99% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Resonant Inc. is looking more favorable than Power Integrations Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Resonant Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 99.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Resonant Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Power Integrations Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34%

For the past year Resonant Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats Resonant Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.