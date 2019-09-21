Resonant Inc. (RESN) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Contrasting side by side

Both Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 205.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Pixelworks Inc. 3 1.83 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Resonant Inc. and Pixelworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Pixelworks Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Resonant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Pixelworks Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pixelworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Resonant Inc. and Pixelworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pixelworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Resonant Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.15% and an $4 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares and 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. shares. About 6% of Resonant Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Pixelworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52%

For the past year Resonant Inc. has stronger performance than Pixelworks Inc.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.