Resonant Inc. (RESN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Resonant Inc. has 29.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Resonant Inc. has 6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Resonant Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.20% -90.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Resonant Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 3.58 2.78

With average price target of $4.25, Resonant Inc. has a potential upside of 63.46%. As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 34.01%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Resonant Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Resonant Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resonant Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s rivals have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Resonant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resonant Inc. beats Resonant Inc.’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.