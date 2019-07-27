Resonant Inc. (RESN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Resonant Inc. has 25.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.53% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Resonant Inc. has 5.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Resonant Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -88.20% -80.80% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Resonant Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.67 2.74

Resonant Inc. currently has an average price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 176.55%. The competitors have a potential upside of 56.23%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Resonant Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. -4.81% -3.26% -15.38% -8.05% -29.29% 123.31% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Resonant Inc. has stronger performance than Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resonant Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 2.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant Inc. has a beta of 2.57 and its 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Resonant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resonant Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.