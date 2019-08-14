Resolution Capital LTD Upped Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT); Iridian Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 5.51 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 6.32 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, up from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 572,705 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.02 million shares to 7.01M shares, valued at $112.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 364,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.52% or 35,305 shares. 90,005 were reported by Cullinan Associate Incorporated. Amg Funds Ltd Company owns 1.67% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 28,608 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Asset Management reported 54,049 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 85,576 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.23% or 5,564 shares. Security Natl Tru Co reported 200 shares stake. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ipswich Investment Management stated it has 3,430 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 854,451 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.15M shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.69% or 33,150 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Capital LP has 489,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland invested in 1.05% or 1.36M shares. Florida-based Real Est Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.14% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amer Intl Group Incorporated accumulated 2,499 shares. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 750 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 767,243 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 53,450 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 246,104 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 27,945 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bbt Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,292 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 223,918 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 263,200 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 85 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,210 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 92,301 shares.