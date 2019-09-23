Resolution Capital LTD Upped Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position by $4.54 Million as Market Value Rose; Advent International Has Cut Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position as Valuation Rose

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $195.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 178,301 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 316,773 shares to 517,352 shares, valued at $66.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 15,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

