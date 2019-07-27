Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Holding in Terreno Rlty (TRNO) by $2.86 Million as Share Value Rose; As Ryman Hosp (RHP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Lifted Position

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 68,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.81M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 299,263 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ryman Hosp (RHP) by 89.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 52 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ryman Hosp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 167,416 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 4.24M are held by Fmr Llc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 8,054 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,541 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 72,313 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 180,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com reported 44,419 shares. Artemis Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 307,707 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 656 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 5.73 million shares. Resolution Ltd stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Queens, NY for $24.0 Million – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Acquires Industrial Property in Kearny, NJ for $14.1M – StreetInsider.com” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.34 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,200 activity.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap. Cl.A (NYSE:OAK) by 1,130 shares to 15,496 shares, valued at $769.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automat. (NYSE:ROK) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,854 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity.