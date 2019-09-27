Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holding by $40.55 Million; Universal Electronics (UEIC) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 39,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 68,001 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 107,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 99,615 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 316,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 517,352 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.61M, down from 834,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 271,908 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.04% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 36,218 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lafayette Investments accumulated 2,500 shares. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 69,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5.01 million shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.06% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 20,971 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 7,382 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 10,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 4,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,005 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 34 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 21.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,525 shares to 51,125 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).